2020 August 21 13:22

Mir training sailing ship with cadets onboard entered the seaport of Ust-Luga

The Mir sailing ship of FSUE “Rosmorport” entered the seaport of Ust-Luga and docked at the berth of the Automobile and Railway Ferry Complex to replenish supplies, Rosmorport says in its press release.

During the first half of the practice, the cadets worked out practical skills in navigation, nautical astronomy, sailing, took part in mooring operations, sailing rush operations and drills, got acquainted with ship’s mechanisms, electronic navigation equipment, ship arrangement and its control.

All theoretical knowledge acquired by the cadets at the educational institution is practiced during deck work and hand steering.

One of the most interesting activities for the cadets is to work with sails: dismantling, preparing, bundling and hoisting sails to the masts. In addition, initiative guys organize chess tournaments, backgammon and checkers fights, and even play the saxophone.

The Mir sailing ship is scheduled to go to sea in the near future after replenishment of supplies.