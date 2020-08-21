2020 August 21 11:21

Russia’s first LNG-powered RO-RO ferry launched in Turkey

The ship ordered by FSUE Rosmorport for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line built through cooperation of Nevsky Shipyard and Kuzey Star Shipyard

Ro-ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky of Project CNF19M by Marine Engineering Bureau has been launched by Kuzey Star Shipyard (Turkey), the designer told IAA PortNews.

The ship was ordered by FSUE Rosmorport for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line. Rosmorport will operate the Arc4 class ferry round the year without involvement of icebreakers.

The Marshal Rokossovsky is to replace the obsolete ferries of Project CNF05, Baltiysk and Ambal, currently operating on the line. The new ferry’s dual-fuel system can be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel fuel.

The ship is intended for transportation of Russian standard trains (track gauge of 1,524 mm), and other ro-ro cargoes, including dangerous cargoes, up to 30 refrigerator containers.

The Marshal Rokossovsky (hull No 191) is the lead ship in a series of two ferries of CNF19M design. It was laid down on 17 October 2018 and launched on 21 August 2020. As IAA PortNews has been informed, the delivery is scheduled for spring 2021. The second ferry named General Chernyakhovsky (hull No 192) was laid down on 23 April 2019. Construction of both ships implies cooperation of Nevsky Shipyard and Kuzey Star Shipyard.

As it was earlier reported by IAA PortNews, the only Russian ship owner successfully operating and building LNG powered ships is PAO Sovcomflot.

Construction of LNG-powered ships for other operators is very slow. On 7 August 2020, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Plant AO named after A.M. Gorky (Zelenodolsk Shipyard) hosted an official launching ceremony for Russia’s first LNG-powered river passenger vessel of Project 03622, Chaika. It is a leisure and sightseeing boat for 176 passengers (LOA - 58.8 meters, BOA – 10.8 meters).

The Marshal Rokossovsky is Russia’s first cargo ferry running on LNG. Project CNF19M was designed by Marine Engineering Bureau.

The ship is a 200m LNG-powered ro-ro ferry of Arc4 class, with an enclosed deck for railcars and open upper deck for trailers and trucks The vessel will have a double-screw propulsion plant. It can be bunkered simultaneously from four mobile units or from a coastal LNG bunker base.

Loading capacity for railway cars:

cisterns of T-1 gauge with length between autoreplacers 12020 mm (four-axled), units - 80

freight cars of T-1 gauge with length between autoreplacers 24620 mm (four-axled), units - 36

gondola wagon of T-1 gauge with length between autoreplacers 17670 mm (four-axled), units - 54

Loading capacity for vehicles:

trucks with a semitrailers length 12-13.5 m (road train 16.5 m) on main deck (without railway trains) - 58

cargo trailers length 13.5 m on upper deck - 40

Key characteristics of Project CNF19M:

Class notation by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping: КМ Arc4 AUT1-ICS OMBO ECO GFS Ro-ro ship;

Length overall, m 199.90

Length on SWL, m 196.62

Breadth overall (with fenders), m 27.40

Breadth, m 27.00

Deadweight at SWL draught (about), t 11057

ME power, kW 2 x 6000

Full speed, knots 16.5

Crew/passengers 24/12

Endurance: by fuel and oil stores, days 10

Operation of LNG-powered ships will be in the spotlight of the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference. The event organized by IAA PortNews will be held in Moscow on 28 October 2020. About the Event >>>>