2020 August 21 15:04

MarineMax appoints new Texas Regional President

MarineMax recently announced the promotion of Buzz Watkins to Texas Regional President.



Kyle Langbehn, MarineMax President of Retail Operations, comments, “Buzz is a very well-respected marine industry leader who spent most of his career leading the award-winning Sail & Ski dealerships in Austin, Lakeway, and San Antonio. Since joining MarineMax in 2019, Buzz has continued to bring innovative ideas coupled with proven execution. Under Buzz’s leadership, MarineMax Sail & Ski stores have consistently delivered world class customer service as his team continues to live our mission and exceed customer expectations. Buzz has proven success through his acute sales acumen and relentless customer service. I am excited about the unification of Texas under Buzz’s leadership.”



Sail & Ski was founded by Rod Malone in 1969 and shortly after Buzz joined. Together they built a powerhouse dealership, culminating in the recognition as the #1 Marine Dealer in North America in 2018 by Boating Industry. MarineMax strategically acquired Sail & Ski in April 2019 to expand existing Texas operations in the Dallas and Houston markets. Buzz Watkins and Doug Malone, the business operators, joined the MarineMax family to combine best practices, enhance customer-centric strategies, and grow the Texas market to serve boating enthusiasts better.



Buzz Watkins, comments, “I’m thrilled to accept the Texas Regional President position. This strategic move will bring all our Texas stores under one leadership umbrella. MarineMax now has stores in every major market in Texas, the second largest boating market in the country. Our Texas stores will now work closely together to create synergies with inventory, personnel, and service areas enabling us to grow and take advantage of new opportunities in the future.”



The Texas Region consists of six boat dealerships in the state of Texas; MarineMax Sail & Ski Austin, MarineMax Sail & Ski Lakeway, MarineMax Sail & Ski San Antonio, MarineMax Houston, MarineMax Dallas, and MarineMax Dallas Yacht Center. This network of dealerships provides local markets with boating resources to fully enjoy time on the water.



