2020 August 21 14:12

CMA CGM launches two new high value-added solutions for priority transportation of goods

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, says it is launching SEAPRIORITY get and SEAPRIORITY reach, 2 new high value-added solutions within the CMA CGM+ catalogue. With SEAPRIORITY, time-sensitive shipments are expedited and flagged as priority cargo.



SEAPRIORITY: 2 new services for priority equipment, loading, discharge and inland delivery



These two new services complete the SEAPRIORITY range after the success of SEAPRIORITY go, launched in March.



With SEAPRIORITY go, the goods are given priority whether it be for container allocation, loading on board or during transhipments. It is available on all major trades operated by CMA CGM and the Group’s subsidiaries ANL and CNC.

With SEAPRIORITY get, on top of SEAPRIORITY go benefits, containers are discharged in priority and mounted on dedicated chassis upon arrival at the port of destination to accelerate the port release process.

With SEAPRIORITY reach, on top of SEAPRIORITY get benefits, the cargo is expedited to U.S. inland destinations. Containers will be discharged in priority and loaded on our fast trains with daily departures from Los Angeles to Kansas City, Memphis, Dallas, Chicago and New York.

These services are available at Los Angeles port on following CMA CGM services: EX1, PRX and JAX.



CMA CGM+: products tailored to specific needs



In line with its Customer Centricity strategy, CMA CGM launched CMA CGM+ in March 2020, a range of solutions that complement its conventional maritime transport and logistics services. With this comprehensive range of services, the Group provides customized solutions to meet all customer needs, whether they wish to protect their cargo or grow their business.





