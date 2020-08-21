2020 August 21 10:36

Singapore's MPA to host "Make Maritime Your Next Port of Call” webinar

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will hold on August 25 the “Make Maritime Your Next Port of Call” webinar with Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs as the Guest-of-Honour. The webinar will touch on how mid-career individuals and recent graduates can transit into the maritime industry by leveraging traineeship and attachment opportunities, the SG Press Centre reports.



MPA, in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Workforce Singapore (WSG), will launch an updated Sea Transport Skills Framework to help maritime companies and workers better respond to technological advancements and changing business needs. The webinar also includes a “Singapore Together Emerging Stronger Conversations” segment to gather views on how the maritime community can emerge more resilient in the post-COVID-19 world.



Details of the event as follows:

Date, Time: 25 August 2020 (Tuesday), 4.00pm to 5.30pm (SG Time)



4.00pm: Opening Address by Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs;

4.10pm: Sharing on refreshed Sea Transport Skills Framework by SSG;

4.30pm: Panel Discussion: “Rebuilding our future: Opportunities in the Maritime sector post COVID-19”;

5.15pm: Sharing on manpower-related schemes available to maritime companies by MPA, SSG and WSG;

5.30pm: Singapore Together Emerging Stronger Conversations