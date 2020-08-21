2020 August 21 09:22

Crude oil prices recover

Oil prices climbed by 0.3%

As of August 21 (08:16 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.36% to $45.06 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.3% to $42.95 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.



Then on June 6, 2020 the organization agreed to extend oil production curbs by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.