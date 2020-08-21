2020 August 21 12:56

USCG rescues two men from aground vessel in St Mary’s Inlet

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two men after their fishing vessel ran aground in St Mary’s Inlet, Thursday.



A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the two men to safety.



Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received notification via phone at approximately 12:15 a.m. from the daughter of one of the men aboard the fishing vessel stating that the 50-foot fishing vessel ran aground.



The two men were transported to Fernandina Municipal Airport where local EMS was standing by.



“It was an extremely challenging rescue due to a dangerous nighttime environment,” said Lt. Patrick Buckley, a pilot on the case. “The flight mechanic and rescue swimmer executed a 50-foot hoist with zero illumination and we were able to safely transport the men back to solid ground.”



No injuries were reported.