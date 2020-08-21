2020 August 21 13:49

CMA CGM announces Port Congestion Surcharge in Bejaia, Algeria

Due to the recent 19-day strike at Bejaia port, which ended early this week, the port is undergoing a severe congestion between 7-10 days on the current vessels berthing sequences with following impacts:

increased laden cargo lead-time

empty equipment re-loading/repositioning frequency affected

increased operating costs



In this respect, please be informed that CMA CGM will be implementing a Port Congestion Surcharge as follows:

From all origins

To Bejaia

Amount: USD 100/EUR 85 per TEU

Application date: August 24th, 2020 (loading date)

Except US origins: September 18th, 2020



Any revision in the quantum of this surcharge related to the evolution of the local situation will be communicated with a 10-day notice.