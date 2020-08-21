-
2020 August 21 13:49
CMA CGM announces Port Congestion Surcharge in Bejaia, Algeria
Due to the recent 19-day strike at Bejaia port, which ended early this week, the port is undergoing a severe congestion between 7-10 days on the current vessels berthing sequences with following impacts:
increased laden cargo lead-time
empty equipment re-loading/repositioning frequency affected
increased operating costs
In this respect, please be informed that CMA CGM will be implementing a Port Congestion Surcharge as follows:
From all origins
To Bejaia
Amount: USD 100/EUR 85 per TEU
Application date: August 24th, 2020 (loading date)
Except US origins: September 18th, 2020
Any revision in the quantum of this surcharge related to the evolution of the local situation will be communicated with a 10-day notice.