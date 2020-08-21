  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 21 10:04

    United Nations Conference on trade and development

    Small island nations face an existential and developmental threat from ship-source pollution endangering their vulnerable marine ecosystems and ocean economies. An effective international legal regime can help.

    Often close to world shipping lanes, small island and coastal nations are at particular risk from oil spills.

    Reliant on the marine environment and its biodiversity for tourism, fishing and aquaculture, islanders face an existential threat when oil spills happen in their waters.

    This is why the environmental crisis unfolding in Mauritius is of grave concern.

    It also brings into focus the international legal framework in place to provide support when ship-source environmental disasters strike, a new UNCTAD article says.

    The seas and their use are governed by several international conventions. But some are not ratified by all countries that might benefit, and others are yet to enter into force.

    This creates murky waters when oil spills happen, as not all parties have the same liability and compensation recourse, depending on which kinds of ships are responsible for the pollution and whether they have signed up to existing conventions.

    “There’s a need for universal participation in the existing international legal framework, where all nations are party to agreements, so when incidents like this occur, vulnerable countries are protected,” said Shamika N. Sirimanne, UNCTAD’s technology and logistics director.

    She said such oil spills herald negative environmental and socio-economic consequences for developing countries, especially small island developing states (SIDS).

    Ms. Sirimanne added: “Sustainable Development Goal 14 calls on us to protect life below water and this means minimizing pollution at every possible turn, including putting all necessary precautions in place to manage environmental disasters like oil spills when they do happen.”

    Using legal mechanisms to protect nations, blue economy

    Different kinds of ships are subject to different international legal conventions.

    The UNCTAD article maps out all the recent and applicable legislation which would apply to Mauritius based on the fact that liability and compensation will be critical in the aftermath of the spill on two fronts: economic and environmental.

    The challenge in the Mauritius case is that the legislation that would provide higher compensation to the island nation does not apply, because the ship which ran aground is from a bulk-carrier, not an oil tanker.

    Oil tanker pollution is governed by a different convention to that of bulk carriers, which is covered by the International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage (Bunkers Convention).

    It provides for a lower financial cap on liability, dependent on ship size or gross tonnage.

    In the case of the MV Wakashio (101.932GT), the maximum compensation for economic losses and costs of reinstatement of the environment would be about $65.17 million.

    If it were an oil tanker, the applicable International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds regime could have provided compensation of up to $286 million.

    This is more than four times the Bunkers Convention provision and for Mauritius, could mean less financial aid to restore the environment and economic activity in the wake of the oil spill.

    The UNCTAD article’s authors, Regina Asariotis and Anila Premti, emphasize the need for all countries to adopt the latest international legal instruments, given the potentially high costs and wide-ranging environmental and economic implications of ship-source pollution incidents.

    What happened to the bulk carrier MV Wakashio?

    The MV Wakashio, a Japanese-owned and Panamanian-flagged bulk-carrier, was sailing without cargo when it grounded on a coral reef on 25 July in an environmentally sensitive and biodiverse area off the east coast of Mauritius. The cause of the grounding is still unknown.

    At the time of the grounding, the ship reportedly contained approximately 3,894 tons of fuel oil, 207 tons of diesel and 90 tons of lubricant oil on board.

    By 11 August, some estimates indicated that between 1,000 and 2,000 tons of fuel oil had reportedly leaked from a breached tank and drifted into the surrounding lagoon, including areas of mangrove.

    On 15 August, the ship split in two, at which point most of the fuel on-board had been recovered, according to the Japanese firm that owns the wrecked vessel.

    The spill is considered as the worst in the history of Mauritius. It has endangered coral, fish and other marine life, imperiling the economy, food security, health and the $1.6 billion tourism industry in the country, already suffering from the negative effects of COVID-19.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 21

10:04 United Nations Conference on trade and development
09:43 CMA CGM announces FAK rates and OWS on North Europe-the Indian Subcontinent service
09:22 Crude oil prices recover
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of August 20
08:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 21

2020 August 20

18:23 Scandlines outfited its ferry with rotor sail
17:57 Information about Astrakhan seaport amended in RF Register of Seaports
17:33 Boskalis posts H1 2020 strong operational results
17:26 Anchor handling tug Finwhale handed over by Gazprombank Leasing to Marine Rescue Service
16:53 ICS informs about China prohibition on the import of solid wastes
16:34 Rosmorport announces amendment of information about Sabetta in RF Register of Seaports
16:01 ASCO’s “SRI Caspian Sea Project” receives international quality ISO 9001-2015 certificate
15:38 ASCO pays attention to minimize negative impact of emissions on environment
15:13 MABUX releases bunker weekly review
15:02 DOP becomes first locally built dredger in Argentina
14:47 Ships of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla practice involved in training of amphibious landing operation
14:23 Synergy Group, Norden launch a tanker joint venture
14:04 Industry survey shows switch to low-sulphur fuel has not been without problems
13:41 PGNiG Group's net profit up to over PLN 5.9bn in H1 2020
13:19 Tech innovation to improve resiliency and agility will be critical post-COVID-19, says Lux Research
13:09 BIMCO and ICS prepare for new Seafarer Report
13:00 Gazprom Neft records RUB8 billion net profit for H1 2020
12:38 Port of Baltimore sets new record for most container moves from one ship
12:06 BC Ferries adds more than 750 sailings above contract, helping to rebuild local economies
11:33 Copenhagen’s new high-speed firefighting vessel powered by Volvo Penta IPS
11:15 Dredging operations for coal terminal in Sukhodol Bay to be completed this year
10:54 Finland joins international pioneering network of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) in ports
10:28 Unifeeder acquires feeder and regional trade operators
10:02 BIMCO shares information on OCIMF’s new temporary remote inspection regime
09:40 Crude oil prices continue going down
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 20
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of August 19

2020 August 19

18:14 Seawing Design acquires Preliminary Approval from ClassNK
17:55 Industry survey shows switch to low-sulphur fuel has not been without problems
17:32 MOL provides latest news on capesize bulker "Wakashio" aground off Mauritius
17:14 ZIM posts net profit of $25.3 million for Q2 2020
17:04 Maersk expands warehousing & distribution in Ivory Coast
16:57 Rosmorport announces expansion of Vysotsk seaport limits
16:46 Tallink announces two return trips / week on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from Sept
16:19 USCG to conduct maintenance on VHF radio system
15:35 Odfjell SE appoints first Chief Sustainability Officer
15:16 MSC Cruises welcomes back first guests on MSC Grandiosa
14:58 Tallink to offer additional September cruises to Åland and Helsinki
14:36 USCG repatriates 52 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:25 IMO helping to mitigate the impacts of MV Wakashio oil spill in Mauritius
13:49 Throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port in 7M’2020 surged by 43% YoY
13:25 Island Offshore orders batteries and shore connections for three PSVs
13:04 Golar LNG posts Q2 operating revenues of $102.2 million
12:58 Volga Shipping Company delivered components for wind power generators
12:31 Fumigation requirements from Europe to Australia and New Zealand
12:20 Throughput of Sakhalin and Kamchatka ports in 7M’2020 grew by 1.5%
11:14 Global Ports’ HI net profit fell by over 34%
10:45 Sail training ship Sedov left Vladivostok for Northern Sea Route expedition
10:27 Hapag-Lloyd increases rate for all cargo on Indian Subcontinent-Mediterranean service
09:48 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
09:26 Crude oil prices continue going down
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of August 18
08:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 19

2020 August 18

18:19 USCG: Response to diesel release on Plum Island continues
18:13 Latvia's new grain harvest shipped from port of Riga to Saudi Arabia