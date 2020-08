2020 August 20 17:57

Information about Astrakhan seaport amended in RF Register of Seaports

Rosmorport says the information regarding the Astrakhan seaport in the Register of Seaports of the Russian Federation was amendment in accordance with the order of Rosmorrechflot No. ZD-285-r of 24.07.2020.

The amendments are related to the updating of the list of names of operators of maritime terminals operating in the Astrakhan seaport and the list of their services.