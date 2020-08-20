2020 August 20 17:26

Anchor handling tug Finwhale handed over by Gazprombank Leasing to Marine Rescue Service

Leasing agreement signed for 36 months



Gazprombank Leasing has financed the delivery of multipurpose anchor handling tug Finwhale worth $6.75 million under finance leasing agreement, says the Group.



The lessee under the agreement signed for 36 months is FSBI Marine Rescue Service.



Gazprombank Leasing won the competition for the delivery of an anchor handling tug announced by Marine Rescue Service on 18 March 2020.



The Finwhale will be the most powerful ship of Marine Rescue Service. It will be particularly deployed in the Arctic area of the Russian Federation for patrolling, towing and assistance to ships in distress, oil spill response operations.





