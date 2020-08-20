  The version for the print

    Rosmorport announces amendment of information about Sabetta in RF Register of Seaports

    By order of Rosmorrechflot No. ZD-282-r of 22.07.2020, the changes were made to the information about the Sabetta seaport in the Register of seaports of the Russian Federation, Rosmorport
    says in a press release.

    The adjustments were made due to a complete update of the main specifications of the Sabetta seaport and the maritime terminal operators on the seaport territory.

    The register includes information on 11 seaport berths, eight of which were built in 2018, with a berth wall length of almost 1.2 km, as well as information on their capacity, which today amounts to almost 30.4 million tons per year.

    It should be noted that in order to create current conditions for the operation of the Sabetta seaport, the enterprise carried out a significant amount of work on the creation of key port infrastructure facilities between 2012 and 2019. In particular, sea and approach channels, water area of ​the Sabetta seaport, southeast and northwest ice protection facilities, seafaring security facilities on approaches and in the Sabetta seaport, as well as 4 auxiliary facilities were built by FSUE “Rosmorport”. At present, regarding 5 port facilities, the works on preparation of the necessary documents for their commissioning is underway.

    For further information on the implementation of the port facilities in the Sabetta seaport, see the section "Port infrastructure facilities".

