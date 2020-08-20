2020 August 20 16:01

ASCO’s “SRI Caspian Sea Project” receives international quality ISO 9001-2015 certificate

The Caspian Sea Transport Design and Scientific-Research Institute (SRI Khazardenizlayihe) of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) was awarded a certificate confirming compliance with the quality management system standard.

The certificate was provided by the classification society Bureau Veritas after the appropriate audit.

ISO 9001-2015 Certificate requires the application of the most contemporary international standards defining the work implemented for ensuring the management quality and clients’ satisfaction. The Certificate will allow the Institute to participate at new projects, improve the quality of a design work, and guarantee the sustainable development.

Currently, the Institute, which has been operating since 1930, is designing new vessels for the Caspian Sea Offshore Fleet. The construction of these ships are carried out at the “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard. The Institute is successfully designing the supply boat of 300 kW power, diving boat for working in deep-sea waters up to 60 m and passenger boats for 70 persons to transport personnel to coastal offshore facilities.

Besides ASCO orders, “SRI Caspian sea project” implements projects of other organizations.