2020 August 20 14:47

Ships of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla practice involved in training of amphibious landing operation

In the Republic of Dagestan, marine units, ships and boats of the Caspian flotilla of the southern military district (SMD) are being trained to land marine troops on an unequipped coast, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In total, about 500 military personnel of the marine corps were involved, 10 ships, boats and vessels and more than 30 units of automobile and special equipment of the Caspian flotilla were involved.

The soldiers of the marine assault companies landed on the coast from Mi-8 helicopters by assault from a height of up to 3 m in full combat gear and captured the landing bridgehead, thereby ensuring the deployment and possibility of tactical maneuver of the main marine landing forces.

Then, as part of the battalions, the marines destroyed the anti-amphibious defense forces of the mock enemy and held the bridgehead. To create a situation as close to combat as possible, imitation means, smoke bombs, blank cartridges and charges were used, simulating the blasts of an artillery shell "SHIRAS".

The ship's forces performed artillery support of the advancing troops and the landing of the main forces of the naval tactical force.

The training is conducted in order to prepare the personnel of the marine battalions and ship forces of the Caspian flotilla to participate in the strategic exercise "Caucasus-2020".