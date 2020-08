2020 August 20 13:00

Gazprom Neft records RUB8 billion net profit for H1 2020

Gazprom Neft today announces its consolidated IFRS financial results for the first six months (H1) and second quarter (Q2) of 2020.

According to the statement, adjusted EBITDA stands at RUB182 billion for H1 2020.

H1 2020 net profit attributable to shareholders stands at RUB8 billion.

Q2 2020 net profit reached RUB22 billion, against a loss in Q1 2020.