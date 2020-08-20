2020 August 20 12:06

BC Ferries adds more than 750 sailings above contract, helping to rebuild local economies

BC Ferries announced yesterday that its ongoing engagement with Ferry Advisory Committees has resulted in the company adding 769 sailings above contract on its minor and northern routes, with the new schedule matching pre-COVID-19 service levels. These additional sailings will be in effect from September 8, 2020 through to March 31, 2021.

On behalf of coastal communities, BC Ferries thanks the government of B.C. for its support of the sailings above contract during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our communities are very supportive of these sailings above contract,” says Keith Rush, Co-Chair of the Ferry Advisory Committees. “Ferry Advisory Committees have advocated for years for increased service levels to ferry dependent communities. I applaud BC Ferries for their commitment to provide additional service through to the end of March 2021.”

“Ferry service and sailings that meet community needs also help strengthen economic activity and recovery from COVID impacts,” says Diana Mumford, Co-Chair of the Ferry Advisory Committees. “These extra sailings enhance the benefits to many coastal communities and also serve the interests of the general public.”

Traffic is currently about 20 per cent lower than this time last year across the ferry system, and is continuing to grow as more British Columbians are travelling closer to home.

“We appreciate our ongoing engagement with the Ferry Advisory Committees to bring community concerns forward so we can resolve them together,” says Mark Collins, President and CEO of BC Ferries. “With traffic returning and local communities in need of frequent and reliable service, we know the addition of 769 sailings above what our contract requires will be welcomed by residents and coastal communities alike.”