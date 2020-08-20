2020 August 20 11:15

Dredging operations for coal terminal in Sukhodol Bay to be completed this year

The dredging operations for the project of construction of a new specialized terminal in Sukhodol Bay by the order of the FSUE “Rosmorport” are planned to be completed before the end of the year. According to the project, by this time the volume of dredging will exceed 7 million m3. At the moment, the dredging has already been completed in the volume of more than 300 thousand m3. Now there is one dredger operating at the facility, it is expected to attract additional vessels, Rosmorport says in its press release.

The construction of a new specialized terminal in Sukhodol Bay is aimed at facilitating access to the port infrastructure of small and medium-sized coal mining enterprises. The projected cargo turnover will be 12 million tons until 2024.

The main project participants: LLC Seaport Suhodol (JSC Holding Company SDS-Coal affiliated company) and FSUE “Rosmorport”. In accordance with the agreement with investor, FSUE “Rosmorport” will create objects of federal property in Suhodol Bay. This property will include a port water area as well as navigation equipment.

The enterprise plans to complete a full range of works in 2021.