  • 2020 August 20 09:40

    Crude oil prices continue going down

    Oil prices fell by 0.79%-1.02%

    As of August 20 (08:10 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 0.79% to $45.01 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.02% to $42.49 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    Then on June 6, 2020 the organization agreed to extend oil production curbs by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 August 20

13:00 Gazprom Neft records RUB8 billion net profit for H1 2020
12:38 Port of Baltimore sets new record for most container moves from one ship
12:06 BC Ferries adds more than 750 sailings above contract, helping to rebuild local economies
11:33 Copenhagen’s new high-speed firefighting vessel powered by Volvo Penta IPS
11:15 Dredging operations for coal terminal in Sukhodol Bay to be completed this year
10:54 Finland joins international pioneering network of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) in ports
10:28 Unifeeder acquires feeder and regional trade operators
10:02 BIMCO shares information on OCIMF’s new temporary remote inspection regime
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 20
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of August 19

2020 August 19

18:14 Seawing Design acquires Preliminary Approval from ClassNK
17:55 Industry survey shows switch to low-sulphur fuel has not been without problems
17:32 MOL provides latest news on capesize bulker "Wakashio" aground off Mauritius
17:14 ZIM posts net profit of $25.3 million for Q2 2020
17:04 Maersk expands warehousing & distribution in Ivory Coast
16:57 Rosmorport announces expansion of Vysotsk seaport limits
16:46 Tallink announces two return trips / week on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from Sept
16:19 USCG to conduct maintenance on VHF radio system
15:35 Odfjell SE appoints first Chief Sustainability Officer
15:16 MSC Cruises welcomes back first guests on MSC Grandiosa
14:58 Tallink to offer additional September cruises to Åland and Helsinki
14:36 USCG repatriates 52 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:25 IMO helping to mitigate the impacts of MV Wakashio oil spill in Mauritius
13:49 Throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port in 7M’2020 surged by 43% YoY
13:25 Island Offshore orders batteries and shore connections for three PSVs
13:04 Golar LNG posts Q2 operating revenues of $102.2 million
12:58 Volga Shipping Company delivered components for wind power generators
12:31 Fumigation requirements from Europe to Australia and New Zealand
12:20 Throughput of Sakhalin and Kamchatka ports in 7M’2020 grew by 1.5%
11:14 Global Ports’ HI net profit fell by over 34%
10:45 Sail training ship Sedov left Vladivostok for Northern Sea Route expedition
10:27 Hapag-Lloyd increases rate for all cargo on Indian Subcontinent-Mediterranean service
09:48 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of August 18
08:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 19

2020 August 18

18:19 USCG: Response to diesel release on Plum Island continues
18:13 Latvia's new grain harvest shipped from port of Riga to Saudi Arabia
17:55 Oboronlogistics carries oversized cargo by its Ambal ferry
17:36 Carnival identifies ransomware incident
17:24 Hapag-Lloyd announces new restriction for the acceptance of waste cargo in China
17:04 CMA CGM Group announces GRR for Asia to East Africa, South Africa & the Indian Ocean trades
16:51 Chartwell and BAR crew transfer vessel for U.S. offshore wind segment receives AiP from ABS
16:41 Gasum: LNG bunkering sales increase at Rotterdam
16:34 The effects of the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines passenger traffic
16:28 BIMCO and ICS prepare for new Seafarer Report
16:05 Throughput of port Vyborg in 7M’2020 fell by 43% Y-o-Y
15:42 Shoreside test run of BOLT, first rollercoaster at sea aboard Carnival’s new Mardi Gras
15:19 Throughput of port Primorsk in 7M’2020 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
15:16 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia - West Africa services
14:55 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 7M’2020 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
14:34 Carnival Corporation announces cash ballance
14:21 Turkish shipyard bags its record shipbuilding contract ever
13:59 Voyages of Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner cancelled for 2020
13:37 MAIB releases Thea II and Svitzer Josephine report
13:12 Rosmorport establishes railway ferry traffic on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
12:46 Port of Ust-Luga throughput declined by 1% in 7M’2020
12:23 Altera Infrastructure held triple ship naming ceremony
12:01 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees decreased by 6% to RUB 11.8 billion in 7M’2020