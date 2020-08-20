  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 20 12:38

    Port of Baltimore sets new record for most container moves from one ship

    A new record was set last night at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal, with 5,536 container moves conducted by longshore workers handling the Maersk Edinburgh over three days with the final move completed at 11 p.m. It was the largest number of moves for a single ship in the Port’s 314-year history, surging past the previous record of 5,181 moves set last year. Container moves are the number of times an imported container is unloaded from a ship, as well as when an export or empty container is loaded onto a ship.

    “This record container activity is a significant milestone for the Port of Baltimore and a sign that the maritime shipping industry is coming back and fueling Maryland’s economic recovery,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The container growth at the Port of Baltimore shows the benefits of publicprivate partnerships in delivering infrastructure more quickly and stretching state and federal dollars by also relieving the state of the long-term infrastructure maintenance costs.”

    The Maersk Edinburgh has a capacity of 13,092 Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit containers. The supersized vessel arrived at the Port of Baltimore on August 16 and departed late last night. Maersk Line is a member of the 2M shipping alliance with Mediterranean Shipping Co., which also includes a strategic cooperation slot sharing arrangement with another global shipping line, ZIM Line.

    “We’re seeing more containerized cargo coming into the Port of Baltimore because we maximize cooperation with the private sector,” said William P. Doyle, executive director of the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA). “The Port of Baltimore thrives on its growing, open-for-business focus to attract partnerships, including e-commerce-related warehousing, distribution and fulfillment centers.”

    Massive ships such as the Maersk Edinburgh can call on the Port of Baltimore because of infrastructure that can accommodate some of the largest vessels in the world. The 50-foot berth that allows access for these ships was built as part of the public-private partnership (P3) between MDOT MPA and Ports America Chesapeake, which operates Seagirt Marine Terminal. In addition to the deeper berth, the 50-year agreement, forged in 2009 in the wake of a national recession, generated thousands of jobs, installed four supersized container cranes at the Port and also included $100 million for Maryland roads, bridges and tunnels.

    The P3 agreement with Ports America Chesapeake continues to solidify the Port’s position as Maryland’s economic engine. Work is progressing on a second 50-foot berth that will allow the Port to accommodate two massive ships at the same time. That berth, and four additional supersized cranes, are expected to be operational by summer 2021. The $116.4 million investment includes $103 million from Ports America, $7.8 million from the state and $6.6 million in federal funding. The agreement has resulted in increased tax revenue for the state due to increased cargo operations, and has generated funds for the Transportation Trust Fund. The growing container business at the Port has also spurred the planned expansion project for the Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore. That project will allow double-stacked rail cars to move cargo quicker and with more efficiency from the Port, and is also benefitting from a public-private investment from the state, CSX and others.

    “The experience at the Port shows us that during challenging economic times, innovative thinking and strong partnerships can help you make progress you wouldn’t otherwise be able to achieve,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. “This public-private partnership not only improved the Port’s infrastructure and capacity during a time of economic recovery, but it continues to pay dividends in job growth, increased tax revenue and overall economic impact.” The Port of Baltimore generates about 15,300 direct jobs, with nearly 140,000 jobs overall linked to Port activities. Last year the Port of Baltimore handled a record 43.6 million tons of cargo, including more than 11 million tons of general cargo at the state-owned, public marine terminals. The Port of Baltimore ranks first among the nation’s ports for volume of autos and light trucks, roll on/roll off heavy farm and construction machinery, and imported gypsum. It ranks 11th among major U.S. ports for cargo handled and ninth nationally for total cargo value.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Baltimore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 20

13:00 Gazprom Neft records RUB8 billion net profit for H1 2020
12:38 Port of Baltimore sets new record for most container moves from one ship
12:06 BC Ferries adds more than 750 sailings above contract, helping to rebuild local economies
11:33 Copenhagen’s new high-speed firefighting vessel powered by Volvo Penta IPS
11:15 Dredging operations for coal terminal in Sukhodol Bay to be completed this year
10:54 Finland joins international pioneering network of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) in ports
10:28 Unifeeder acquires feeder and regional trade operators
10:02 BIMCO shares information on OCIMF’s new temporary remote inspection regime
09:40 Crude oil prices continue going down
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 20
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of August 19

2020 August 19

18:14 Seawing Design acquires Preliminary Approval from ClassNK
17:55 Industry survey shows switch to low-sulphur fuel has not been without problems
17:32 MOL provides latest news on capesize bulker "Wakashio" aground off Mauritius
17:14 ZIM posts net profit of $25.3 million for Q2 2020
17:04 Maersk expands warehousing & distribution in Ivory Coast
16:57 Rosmorport announces expansion of Vysotsk seaport limits
16:46 Tallink announces two return trips / week on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from Sept
16:19 USCG to conduct maintenance on VHF radio system
15:35 Odfjell SE appoints first Chief Sustainability Officer
15:16 MSC Cruises welcomes back first guests on MSC Grandiosa
14:58 Tallink to offer additional September cruises to Åland and Helsinki
14:36 USCG repatriates 52 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:25 IMO helping to mitigate the impacts of MV Wakashio oil spill in Mauritius
13:49 Throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port in 7M’2020 surged by 43% YoY
13:25 Island Offshore orders batteries and shore connections for three PSVs
13:04 Golar LNG posts Q2 operating revenues of $102.2 million
12:58 Volga Shipping Company delivered components for wind power generators
12:31 Fumigation requirements from Europe to Australia and New Zealand
12:20 Throughput of Sakhalin and Kamchatka ports in 7M’2020 grew by 1.5%
11:14 Global Ports’ HI net profit fell by over 34%
10:45 Sail training ship Sedov left Vladivostok for Northern Sea Route expedition
10:27 Hapag-Lloyd increases rate for all cargo on Indian Subcontinent-Mediterranean service
09:48 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
09:26 Crude oil prices continue going down
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of August 18
08:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 19

2020 August 18

18:19 USCG: Response to diesel release on Plum Island continues
18:13 Latvia's new grain harvest shipped from port of Riga to Saudi Arabia
17:55 Oboronlogistics carries oversized cargo by its Ambal ferry
17:36 Carnival identifies ransomware incident
17:24 Hapag-Lloyd announces new restriction for the acceptance of waste cargo in China
17:04 CMA CGM Group announces GRR for Asia to East Africa, South Africa & the Indian Ocean trades
16:51 Chartwell and BAR crew transfer vessel for U.S. offshore wind segment receives AiP from ABS
16:41 Gasum: LNG bunkering sales increase at Rotterdam
16:34 The effects of the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines passenger traffic
16:28 BIMCO and ICS prepare for new Seafarer Report
16:05 Throughput of port Vyborg in 7M’2020 fell by 43% Y-o-Y
15:42 Shoreside test run of BOLT, first rollercoaster at sea aboard Carnival’s new Mardi Gras
15:19 Throughput of port Primorsk in 7M’2020 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
15:16 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia - West Africa services
14:55 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 7M’2020 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
14:34 Carnival Corporation announces cash ballance
14:21 Turkish shipyard bags its record shipbuilding contract ever
13:59 Voyages of Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner cancelled for 2020
13:37 MAIB releases Thea II and Svitzer Josephine report
13:12 Rosmorport establishes railway ferry traffic on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
12:46 Port of Ust-Luga throughput declined by 1% in 7M’2020
12:23 Altera Infrastructure held triple ship naming ceremony
12:01 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees decreased by 6% to RUB 11.8 billion in 7M’2020