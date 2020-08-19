2020 August 19 17:04

Maersk expands warehousing & distribution in Ivory Coast

Maersk’s new storage, deconsolidation, and distribution multipurpose facility in Abidjan is strategically located outside the city, around the industrial zone, with easy access to the port with options to bypass the city’s traffic congestion.



The fully Maersk-operated best in class facility is equipped to suport various industries from Retail, Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Technology. It enables Maersk to offer a consistent warehousing experience for both our global and local customers, assuring them the same reliable service, security and safety being provided in this facility is on par with what customers experience in our facilities within Europe and North America.



“Maersk has a strong presence in the West Africa market, and we are continuously reviewing our value proposition to ensure we offer competitive end-to-end solutions,” says Thomas Theeuwes, Maersk Central West Africa Managing Director. “With this facility we are able to assist customers in meeting the dynamic challenges faced in their supply chains, providing much needed flexibility caused by seasonal and irregular consumer demands”



About Maersk Ivory Coast Multipurpose Warehouse:

Warehouse size: 5,000m² with a total capacity of ±3,900 pallet locations.

Ample truck yard space to ensure fast vehicle turn around.

Number of docks: 4

Certifications: Maersk HSSE policy and code of conduct; customer-specific requirements can be provided for.

Non-bonded warehouse

Product type: non-hazardous and ambient temperature.

