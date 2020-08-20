2020 August 20 10:28

Unifeeder acquires feeder and regional trade operators

The Unifeeder Group, through its Unifeeder ISC platform, announced the acquisition of Transworld Feeders FZCO, Avana Logistek Limited, including its subsidiary Avana Global FZCO, and Transworld Feeders Pvt. Ltd., the containerised Indian coastal and EXIM feeder shipping operations of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited, excluding vessels and bulk operations. Avana Logistek and Avana Global cover 60 ports, whereas Transworld Feeders and Shreyas Shipping and Logistics cover 53 ports.



Established in 1982, Transworld Feeders and Avana Global are leading independent feeder and NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers) operators, offering container feedering services and regional trade solutions connecting a wide range of ports in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Far East with a number of central hub ports in the region, including the central hub port of Jebel Ali (UAE). Combined, the companies handle approximately 1.2m TEU annually.



“Our strength lies in our strong customer relationships, local expertise, and network across the Indian Sub-continent, which have allowed us to deliver an efficient product to the market. The acquisition of three of our portfolio companies, will provide Unifeeder ISC with a robust platform to jointly deliver a more complete range of solutions to our customers. We look forward to building on our continued legacy as a globally renowned independent shipping and logistics conglomerate,” says Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of the Transworld Group.



Through Transworld Feeders and Avana Global, Unifeeder now has a strong presence towards the west of the Indian Subcontinent and complement our recent acquisition of Feedertech and Perma Shipping, which especially have a strong market position in the trades towards the east. Through Shreyas Shipping and Avana Logistek, Unifeeder now has the ability to offer a broader range of Indian based door-to-door solutions.



“We are excited to be united with a company that shares our values. Transworld Group’s asset-light business model and continuous goal to be the preferred business partner for logistics solutions is in perfect line with the Unifeeder way of working. Both Unifeeder Group and Transworld Group have always aimed for the best solutions for our customers, and with this expansion, we will increase the logistics capabilities of both groups, which delivers greater flexibility and efficiency for our customers,” says Jesper Kristensen, CEO of Unifeeder Group.



The deal is expected to close in 2020.



The Transworld Group is one of the leading shipping and logistics solution providers with strong presence in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and the Gulf Region, operating more than 30 vessels and handling more than 1.2m TEU annually. With strong founding principles of the organization, the Group has grown into a multi-faceted shipping, marine and logistics conglomerate in the Region with a commitment for providing the highest level of services to its valued customers. With expertise that covers a complete range of solutions from ship owning (owned and managed fleet of 24 vessels, container/MPP and bulk carriers), feeders, liner, logistics, freight forwarding, multimodal transportation, cold chain, warehousing and end-to-end supply chain management, the Group is a reliable partner for corporations seeking world-class logistics and associated services.