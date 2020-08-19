2020 August 19 14:58

Tallink to offer additional September cruises to Åland and Helsinki

Special cruises will be made by ship Romantika

Tallink Grupp has announced that due to the high interest and demand for new temporary routes, it will add additional Friday cruises on the route Riga - Åland Islands (Mariehamn) - Riga and Riga - Helsinki - Riga in September 2020. Special cruises will be made by ship Romantika with a departure on Fridays, offering a themed and versatile entertainment program for various interests both on board and in destinations.

Additional trip to the Åland Islands with the ship Romantika will be operated on 11 September, making its forth voyage to this destination, which is especially popular among cycling and motorcycle enthusiasts and families with children. To Helsinki the ferry Romantika will go on 25 September, which will be the fifth Romantika voyage on this route. "In response to good reviews and genuine interest of our travellers, we decided to open new dates for special cruises and provide an opportunity to enjoy an Indian summer on the Åland Islands and a golden autumn in Helsinki. We decided to organize trips with departure from Riga on Fridays, allowing travellers to experience great holidays at the weekend,” said Hillard Taur, member of the Board of Tallink Latvia.

Hillard Taur adds: “Although the COVID-19 pandemic still has a major impact on Tallink's operations, Finland is still one of the safest countries in Europe to travel. We want to offer our customers the opportunity to relax safely and spend a full-fledged, musical impressive holidays.”

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.