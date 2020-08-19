2020 August 19 16:46

Tallink announces two return trips / week on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from Sept

Tallink will start to operate on the Tallinn-Stockholm route with two vessels from September and will provide two return trips between the two cities per week. The company announced already in early August that it will reopen the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 26 August with one return trip per week.



Following the announcement from the Estonian Government that Estonia will replace the two-week quarantine requirement in place for people arriving from countries with high COVID-19 infection rates with a virus testing alternative, the company has announced it will add a further return trip per week to the route from September onwards. Which vessels will be operating on the route will be decided in the near future and announced on the company’s website at the first opportunity.



From September 2020 it will be possible to travel on the Tallinn-Stockholm route on the following days (all departure times are local times):



Sundays – 18.00 departure from Tallinn

Tuesdays – 17.30 departure from Stockholm

Wednesdays – 18.00 departure from Tallinn

17.30 departure from Stockholm



„The decision and announcement made by the Estonian Government today to replace the quarantine requirement for people arriving in Estonia from countries with a high COVID-19 infection rate with the virus testing option, will allow us to gradually start restoring travel options for those people who have unavoidable reasons for travelling between Estonia and Sweden for family or work reasons,“ Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp commented on the decision by the company.



„Further, the additional departures will enable us to increase cargo transport capacity on the vital route between Estonia and Sweden and thus enable us to restore and stabilise cargo transport between our two countries. Today’s decision certainly doesn’t mean that tourism traffic between Estonia and Sweden is restoring as the departures we are offering from September will still predominantly be meant for cargo transportation and for those people with unavoidable reasons for travelling,“ Nõgene added.



Ticket sales for the Tallinn-Stockholm route departures are now open on the company’s websites.



Tallink Grupp continues to limit the numbers of passengers on all its departures to provide all passengers with safe social distancing opportunities. Strict hygiene requirements are in place on all the vessels and all passengers must confirm at check-in that they are healthy and have no virus symptoms. Passengers with virus symptoms or who are ill will not be allowed to board.



Tallink Grupp

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.