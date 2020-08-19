  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 19 15:16

    MSC Cruises welcomes back first guests on MSC Grandiosa

    MSC Grandiosa on August 16 became the first ship from the MSC Cruises fleet to welcome guests back and the first ship to implement the Company’s health and safety protocol. The first guests began embarking MSC Cruises’ flagship in the port of Genoa, Italy yesterday morning, arriving at the cruise terminal according to their allocated time slots and followed the new universal screening procedures according to the Company’s own health and safety protocol, which includes a temperature check, medical review of a health questionnaire and an antigen COVID-19 swab test for every guest prior to boarding. After completing these steps and having received the results of the test while in the terminal, guests that were fit to travel then embarked the ship according to the new health and safety procedures, which includes sanitation of both hand and hold luggage.

    All guests received a complimentary MSC for Me wristband, which provides them with contactless options whilst on board such as opening the cabin or making payments and will also help to facilitate proximity and contact tracing, if needed. Additionally, over the past several weeks, all crew members have gone through similarly stringent health screening measures, which included 3 COVID-19 tests in various phases as well as a period of isolation before commencing their duties. Each crew member will then be regularly tested and their health monitored.

    Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO commented, “It is a real pleasure for me to be here and sail on board the first of our ships to return to service and to be able to welcome back our guests. Our main goal during these last months has been to put in place the right measures that will protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit. But at the same time, we have worked to ensure that we are able to provide our guests with a cruise holiday that they can enjoy and still experience all of the elements that they know and love from entertainment and activities on board through to protected ashore visits.”

    Following the embarkation of the new guests today in Civitavecchia, more guests will also embark in the ports of Naples and Palermo and then the ship will call at Valetta in Malta, before returning to Genoa on Sunday. Along the ship’s itinerary, guests will be able to go ashore to enjoy the different ports of call but only as part of an MSC Cruises shore excursion to enjoy the different ports of call as an added level of protection so that their experience ashore follows the same high standards of health and safety as on board. So today some of the guests will visit Rome, taking in all of the attractions of the “Eternal City”, whilst travelling on sanitised transfers with social distancing in place accompanied by tour guides and drivers who are also adhering to strict health and safety measures.

    For this initial phase of the restart of operations, the two MSC Cruises ships operating in the Mediterranean – the second being MSC Magnifica in the East Mediterranean - for the current summer season will initially only welcome guests who are residents in Schengen countries .

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 19

18:14 Seawing Design acquires Preliminary Approval from ClassNK
17:55 Industry survey shows switch to low-sulphur fuel has not been without problems
17:32 MOL provides latest news on capesize bulker "Wakashio" aground off Mauritius
17:14 ZIM posts net profit of $25.3 million for Q2 2020
17:04 Maersk expands warehousing & distribution in Ivory Coast
16:57 Rosmorport announces expansion of Vysotsk seaport limits
16:46 Tallink announces two return trips / week on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from Sept
16:19 USCG to conduct maintenance on VHF radio system
15:35 Odfjell SE appoints first Chief Sustainability Officer
15:16 MSC Cruises welcomes back first guests on MSC Grandiosa
14:58 Tallink to offer additional September cruises to Åland and Helsinki
14:36 USCG repatriates 52 migrants to the Dominican Republic
14:25 IMO helping to mitigate the impacts of MV Wakashio oil spill in Mauritius
13:49 Throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port in 7M’2020 surged by 43% YoY
13:25 Island Offshore orders batteries and shore connections for three PSVs
13:04 Golar LNG posts Q2 operating revenues of $102.2 million
12:58 Volga Shipping Company delivered components for wind power generators
12:31 Fumigation requirements from Europe to Australia and New Zealand
12:20 Throughput of Sakhalin and Kamchatka ports in 7M’2020 grew by 1.5%
11:14 Global Ports’ HI net profit fell by over 34%
10:45 Sail training ship Sedov left Vladivostok for Northern Sea Route expedition
10:27 Hapag-Lloyd increases rate for all cargo on Indian Subcontinent-Mediterranean service
09:48 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y
09:26 Crude oil prices continue going down
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of August 18
08:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 19

2020 August 18

18:19 USCG: Response to diesel release on Plum Island continues
18:13 Latvia's new grain harvest shipped from port of Riga to Saudi Arabia
17:55 Oboronlogistics carries oversized cargo by its Ambal ferry
17:36 Carnival identifies ransomware incident
17:24 Hapag-Lloyd announces new restriction for the acceptance of waste cargo in China
17:04 CMA CGM Group announces GRR for Asia to East Africa, South Africa & the Indian Ocean trades
16:51 Chartwell and BAR crew transfer vessel for U.S. offshore wind segment receives AiP from ABS
16:41 Gasum: LNG bunkering sales increase at Rotterdam
16:34 The effects of the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines passenger traffic
16:28 BIMCO and ICS prepare for new Seafarer Report
16:05 Throughput of port Vyborg in 7M’2020 fell by 43% Y-o-Y
15:42 Shoreside test run of BOLT, first rollercoaster at sea aboard Carnival’s new Mardi Gras
15:19 Throughput of port Primorsk in 7M’2020 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
15:16 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia - West Africa services
14:55 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 7M’2020 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
14:34 Carnival Corporation announces cash ballance
14:21 Turkish shipyard bags its record shipbuilding contract ever
13:59 Voyages of Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner cancelled for 2020
13:37 MAIB releases Thea II and Svitzer Josephine report
13:12 Rosmorport establishes railway ferry traffic on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
12:46 Port of Ust-Luga throughput declined by 1% in 7M’2020
12:23 Altera Infrastructure held triple ship naming ceremony
12:01 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees decreased by 6% to RUB 11.8 billion in 7M’2020
11:40 Marine Rescue Service to build ferry-passenger berth in Ugolnye Kopi (Chukotka)
11:18 USCG medevacs fallen hiker near Hoh, WA
10:44 ZIMGuard™ - AI-based system developed by ZIM detects misdeclarations
10:17 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 7M’2020
09:50 Ships of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla arrived in Baku to participate in Sea Cup 2020 international competition
09:32 Crude oil prices retreat
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 18
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of August 17

2020 August 17

18:13 DNV GL served as Independent Engineer for the disposition of KKR’s 33.33% equity stake in Acciona Energía Internacional
18:11 Davie makes history with return of Royal Canadian Navy frigates
18:07 Launching the SunStone expedition vessel 'Ocean Explorer'