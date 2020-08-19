2020 August 19 18:14

Seawing Design acquires Preliminary Approval from ClassNK

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K”LINE) and AIRSEAS SAS. (AIRSEAS) on August 19 announced that “K”LINE and AIRSEAS have jointly obtained "Approval In Principle (AIP)" from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) in line with ClassNK’s Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems guidelines for the design of the “Seawing” kite system which converts wind energy into propulsive force with its flying kite.



“Seawing” is a kite system which assists vessel propulsion by harnessing natural wind power through its dynamic flight. A simple switch launches or recovers the kite which unfolds, operates and refolds autonomously. The “Seawing” system collects and analyses meteorological and oceanic data in real-time, then adapts its flight to this information in order to optimize its performance as well as to ensure maximum safety.



Obtaining the AIP marks the completion of the initial design related to the kite structure and controls. Now we step into further development and detailed engineering, with the target of installation and operation on the first “K”LINE vessel.



Through this project, “K”Line will promote wind propulsion as a environment-friendly as well as economical measure. K-Line therefore invests right now in this innovative “Seawing” kite technology in order to lead this transition towards zero emission ships. Its trustful collaboration with Airseas thus demonstrates once more its pioneering spirit and its engagement to contribute to the Society.