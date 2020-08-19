2020 August 19 13:49

Throughput of Sovetskaya Gavan port in 7M’2020 surged by 43% YoY

The growth was demonstrated by all types of cargo



In January-July, the Port of Sovetskaya Gavan handled 429,000 tonnes of cargo, up 43%, year-on-year, says Administration of Sea of Okhotsk and Tatar Strait ports.



In the reporting period, the number of calls grew by 33.5% to 319 (versus 239 in 2019).

According to the statement the growth was demonstrated by all types of cargo.



Coal shipments grew by 37%, timber – by 42%, general cargo – by 68.6%, oil products – by 28%.



However, the port capacity lets allows for further increase of throughput. The port’s cargo terminal can handle 2.261 million tonnes per yearAmong the promising projects is the construction of a facility for transshipment of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) by Remstal LLC.



The seaport located in the Bay of Sovetskaya Gavan on the western shore of the Tatar Strit (the Sea of Japan). The navigable passage in the bay is 23 meters deep. The port can welcome ships of up to 300 meters in length.



The Port of Sovetskaya Gavan specializes in handling of dry bulk and general cargo, timber and liquid bulk cargo including cargo transport under Northern Delivery programme. The port also handles fish for fish processing facilities supplying products to the internal market.



There is a permanent cargo/passenger border checkpoint in the port.



Related links:

