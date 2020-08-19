2020 August 19 12:20

Throughput of Sakhalin and Kamchatka ports in 7M’2020 grew by 1.5%

The number of calls is growing



Administration of Sakhalin, Kamchatka and Kuril Seaports says that ports under its responsibility handled 19,234,800 tonnes of cargo in January-July 2020, 1.5% more than in the same period of the previous year.



Handling of general and dry bulk cargo totaled 9,266,400 tonnes (- 0.2%), liquid bulk cargo – 9,968,400 (+3.2%).



In the reporting period, the number of calls grew by 8.7%, year-on-year, to 16,730 including 937 calls of foreign shipping vessels (- 8.4 %) and 15,793 calls of coastal shipping vessels (+9.9 %).





