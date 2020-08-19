2020 August 19 10:45

Sail training ship Sedov left Vladivostok for Northern Sea Route expedition

The ship will make transarctic passage from Vladivostok to Kaliningrad

Sail training ship Sedov will pass to Kaliningrad by the Northern Sea Route. On 19 August 2020, at 1 p.m. (Moscow time) the ship left Vladivostok for Kamchatka, says press center of the Primorsky Territory Government.

The sail-off ceremony held at the 33rd berth of the Pacific Fleet was attended by Aleksandr Kostenko, Deputy Chairman of the Primorsky Territory Government.

By its centenary the Sedov will complete a unique round-the-world expedition with a transarctic passage from Vladivostok to Kaliningrad. The tall ship has already crossed the Atlantic and the Indian Ocean.

According to Aleksandr Kostenko, the final part of the expedition is to attract attention to the problems of the Artcic, our country’s strategic region enjoying encreasingly high interest worldwide.

During the ceremonial parade of the crew the Sedov master Victor Nikulin was presented the NSR expedition flag by representatives of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) and the Primorsky Territory Government.

Safety for the ship and the crew was thoroughly assessed during the planning phase.

The ship’s hull structure meets RS requirements on ice reinforcement.

140 cadets of maritime educational institutions will have their practical training on the sailing ship Sedov.

Photo by Igor Novikov (Primorsky Territory Government)