  • 2020 August 19 09:48

    Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2020 fell by 6% Y-o-Y

    Coal and coke handling still shows a decrease by a half with oil products and cargo carried by ferries having increased almost 1.5 times

    In January-July 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 6,279,000 tonnes of cargo, down 6%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    Handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 28% to 722,400 tonnes including 256,300 tonnes of coal (-55%) and 443,300 tonnes of other cargoes (+8%).

    Handling of dry loose cargo fell by 8% to 2,074,500 tonnes, general cargo – by 15% to 651,500 tonnes.

    The port also handled 649,400 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+49%) and 1,471,600 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9%) including 713,800 tonnes of oil products (+42%), 334,400 tonnes of crude oil (+2%), 383,600  tonnes of food cargo (-21%) and 39,800 tonnes of chemicals (+13%).

    The port’s container throughput dropped by 31%, year-on-year, to 138,681 TEUs.

    The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.

