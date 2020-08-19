2020 August 19 12:31

Fumigation requirements from Europe to Australia and New Zealand

Hapag-Lloyd says that the Australian Department of Agriculture and the New Zealand Ministry of Primary Industries have issued revised measures regarding fumigation against the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug (BMSB).



These affect goods shipped from port (not inland) between



ETD Europe 1 September 2020 and ETA Australia 31 May 2021

ETD Europe 1 September 2020 and ETA New Zealand 30 April 2021



Goods from following countries are subject to BMSB seasonal measures:

Albania - Andorra - Armenia - Austria - Azerbaijan - Belgium - Bosnia and Herzegovina - Bulgaria - Croatia - Czech Republic - France - Georgia - Germany - Greece - Hungary - Italy - Kosovo - Liechtenstein - Luxembourg - Macedonia - Moldova* - Montenegro -Netherlands - Portugal* - Romania - Russia - Serbia - Slovakia - Slovenia - Switzerland - Spain - Turkey -Ukraine*

*highlighted countries Moldova, Portugal and Ukraine are considered as target risk countries for goods shipped to Australia only



Note that fumigation is the responsibility of cargo interests. The requirement extends to cargo loaded in consolidated shipments as well as for full container loads.



Cargo in open tops, flat racks or break bulk is mandatory to be fumigated at origin for which a fumigation certificate is mandatory to be submitted by customers prior loading. In case fumigation certificate is not presented accordingly, related booked shipments will not be loaded.

Open tops, flat racks or break bulk loaded in non-target risk countries that is transshipped or transiting through target risk countries may also require fumigation.



