2020 August 18 18:19

USCG: Response to diesel release on Plum Island continues

The U.S. Coast Guard and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) are continuing to respond, Monday, to a report of a diesel release near the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant that occurred Saturday morning.



A Coast Guard Sector Charleston pollution response team along with SCDHEC personnel are monitoring the response of red-dye diesel that was released into a culvert and marsh near Dill Creek. The release has a potential of up to 3,100 gallons. The responsible party has hired the oil spill response organization, HEPACO, to conduct clean-up procedures.



HEPACO responders reported a minimal amount of sheen in Dill Creek and noted that sorbent booms were no longer collecting the product. On scene crews will maintain sorbent booms and monitor collection with high tide.



A Coast Guard pollution response team is monitoring and assessing the cleanup efforts. Only high tide operations and minimization of foot traffic in the marsh are being conducted to reduce the disturbance of the environmentally sensitive areas.