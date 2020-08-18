2020 August 18 17:55

Oboronlogistics carries oversized cargo by its Ambal ferry

Owned by Oboronlogistics LLC, the Ambal ferry, operating on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line, in addition to rail cars and rolling equipment, transports heavy and oversized cargo in the interests of the Russian defense Ministry and commercial customers.

Transportation of oversized cargo is carried out on roll-trailers. At the port of departure, cargo is loaded from trawls, trucks and railway platforms to roll-trailers and rolled onto the ferry. At the port of destination, loading is performed on the agreed mode of transport for further delivery to the customer.

The load capacity of the roll-trailer is 40 tons, which is equivalent to the load capacity of two trucks. This type of delivery is optimal for transporting heavy machinery and equipment, metal structures of various modifications, household units, combines and harvesting equipment, electric transformers, pipes for drilling, etc.

Ferry transportation is a convenient way to transport oversized cargo between the Kaliningrad and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation, bypassing the territories of neighboring States. The ferry ride takes about 40 hours. The port of Ust-Luga is located 150 kilometers from Saint Petersburg, and the port of Baltiysk is located 50 kilometers West of Kaliningrad. The ferry makes 5-6 round trips every month.

Oboronlogistics LLC provides stable operation of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line, among its regular customers are JSC Russian Post, JSC Russian Railways, PJSC LUKOIL, EUROCEMENT group holding, BALTService LLC, Baltika LLC, Miratorg agro-industrial holding and other customers.