2020 August 18 17:04

CMA CGM Group announces GRR for Asia to East Africa, South Africa & the Indian Ocean trades

CMA CGM informs of the following General Rate Restoration effective September 1st, 2020 (B/L date):



From Asia including China, South Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, East Coast of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to East Africa, South Africa & the Indian Ocean

Quantum: USD 300/20' | USD 600/40'

All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk