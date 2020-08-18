2020 August 18 16:05

Throughput of port Vyborg in 7M’2020 fell by 43% Y-o-Y

The port’s throughput continues decreasing

In January-July 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 389,000 tonnes of cargo (-43%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 48% to 332,700 tonnes including 67,400 tonnes of coal and coke (-80%) and 245,800 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-12%).



Handling of general cargo climbed by 26% to 46,500 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) – surged 3.2 times to 9,800 tonnes.



In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).