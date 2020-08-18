2020 August 18 16:51

Chartwell and BAR crew transfer vessel for U.S. offshore wind segment receives AiP from ABS

BAR Technologies and Chartwell Marine have received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the design and construction of a BAR 30m crew transfer vessel (CTV) aimed for operations in the growing U.S. offshore wind sector.



These innovative vessel designs will be built in-line with specific US requirements. Vessels servicing the expanding East Coast offshore wind development areas will increasingly need to travel further for longer while navigating deeper waters and greater wave heights. This must be achieved without compromising on efficiency or environmental standards, in accordance with US coastguard guidelines surrounding emissions and Right Whale compliance, Chartwell and BAR said.



In response to this challenge, BAR, with the support of Chartwell, has developed a 30m CTV, making use of FOSS technology (foil optimised stability system) to enhance seakeeping and maneuverability, while reducing vertical acceleration by up to 70% in 2.5m wave heights. While offering greater levels of availability in rough seas, the BAR 30m CTV also demonstrates up to 50% fuel efficiency savings at 15 knots, keeping emissions at bay in line with stringent EPA Tier 4 guidelines.

