2020 August 18 15:19

Throughput of port Primorsk in 7M’2020 fell by 11% Y-o-Y

Handling of crude oil went down while handling of oil products increased

In January-July 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 31,770,500 tonnes of cargo, down 11%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, crude oil handling decreased by 21%, year-on-year, to 21,599,000 tonnes.

In the reporting period, handling of oil products increased by 22% to 10,171,500 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Primorsk handled 61,024,100 tonnes of cargo, up 14%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).