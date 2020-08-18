2020 August 18 14:21

Turkish shipyard bags its record shipbuilding contract ever

Ares Shipyard, one of the fastest-growing companies in Turkey, says it has been awarded contracts for construction of 122 Fast Patrol Boats for the Turkish Coastguard. The FPBs are intended, in particular, for prevention and interception of illegal migrants.

The shipyard will commence the construction in August. The FPB prototype will be delivered in December 2020. Sea trials will be conducted in all territorial waters of the country. Serial construction will start next year. The shipbuilder will deliver to the customer six boat every two months.

All 122 FPBs will be delivered within 6 years.

The shipyard says the boats will be of 100% domestic design. Each FPB will feature twin HamiltonJet HJX29 waterjets controlled by blueARROW

About Ares Shipyard

ARES Shipyard was founded in 2006 by the Kalafatoğlu family to produce marine craft. Today this is the country’s fastest-growing company and largest exporter of military and commercial vessels.