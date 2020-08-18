2020 August 18 13:12

Rosmorport establishes railway ferry traffic on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line

FSUE “Rosmorport” announces establishment of a railway ferry traffic for the transportation of rolling cargo, railway cars and passengers on the "Baltiysk" railway ferry. This will increase transport accessibility of the Kaliningrad Region. It is planned that the ferry will commence work next week.

The route provides maritime freight and passenger transportation between the Kaliningrad and Leningrad Regions without crossing the borders of other states.

The planned ferry schedule involves up to six two-way voyages per month between ferry complexes in Ust-Luga and Baltiysk (Kaliningrad seaport). The transit time will be about 40 hours depending on the actual sailing conditions.

Tariffs for the transportation of goods, railway cars and passengers were approved by the North-Western Basin Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport”. The tariff limits are 75,210 rubles, including 20% VAT, for each carriage transported from Ust-Luga to Baltiysk or vice versa. FSUE “Rosmorport” reserves the right to change tariffs with notification of counterparties 10 days before they come into force.