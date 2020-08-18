2020 August 18 12:46

Port of Ust-Luga throughput declined by 1% in 7M’2020

Handling of dry bulk cargo is on the rise with handling of liquid bulk cargo going down

In January-July 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 61,201,400 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 5% to 25,200,000 tonnes including 20,037,000 tonnes of coal and coke (+2%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 6% to 34,380,900 tonnes including 15,518,600 tonnes of crude oil (-12%) and 18,110,400 tonnes of oil products (+3%).

Handling of general cargo surged 2.7 times to 444,500 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 641,300 tonnes (+43%).



The port’s container throughput fell by 11% to 31,140 TEUs.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

Port Type of cargo Throughput 2018, tonnes Throughput 2019, tonnes Throughput 2020, tonnes 2020 vs 2019, %