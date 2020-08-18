-
2020 August 18 12:46
Port of Ust-Luga throughput declined by 1% in 7M’2020
Handling of dry bulk cargo is on the rise with handling of liquid bulk cargo going down
In January-July 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 61,201,400 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
Handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 5% to 25,200,000 tonnes including 20,037,000 tonnes of coal and coke (+2%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 6% to 34,380,900 tonnes including 15,518,600 tonnes of crude oil (-12%) and 18,110,400 tonnes of oil products (+3%).
Handling of general cargo surged 2.7 times to 444,500 tonnes.
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 641,300 tonnes (+43%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 11% to 31,140 TEUs.
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput 2018, tonnes
Throughput 2019, tonnes
Throughput 2020, tonnes
2020 vs 2019, %
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
56,289.5
62,040.1
61,201.4
99%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
20,418.0
24,016.2
25,200.0
105%
Ore
11.7
0.0
0.0
Coal, coke
16,265.6
19,687.5
20,037.0
102%
Mineral fertilizers
2,033.8
2,118.7
2,957.4
140%
Other
2,106.9
2,210.0
2,205.6
100%
LOOSE CARGO, including:
0.0
0.0
20.1
up
Other loose cargo
0.0
0.0
20.1
TIMBER
224.4
352.3
253.3
72%
GENERAL CARGO including:
262.5
164.7
444.5
up,2.7,times
Ferrous metal
96.7
100.6
402.0
up
Packaged
75.6
4.2
9.0
up,2.1,times
Other
90.2
59.9
33.5
56%
CONTAINERS
391.5
335.4
261.4
78%
Total teus
44,864
35,026
31,140.0
89%
including refrigerated containers:
125
307
207.0
67%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
708.2
447.1
641.3
143%
RO-RO CARGO
1.2
0.2
0.0
down
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
34,283.7
36,724.3
34,380.9
94%
Crude oil
15,617.9
17,721.5
15,518.6
88%
Oil products
17,253.3
17,561.5
18,110.4
103%
Liquefied gas
1,412.5
1,441.2
751.9
52%
