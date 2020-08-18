2020 August 18 12:01

Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees decreased by 6% to RUB 11.8 billion in 7M’2020

Rosmorport says its revenue from port fees for the 7 months of 2020 decreased by 6%, or to 11.8 billion rubles. At the same time, revenues from overseas vessels decreased by 6%, or to 11.19 billion rubles, and revenues from costal vessels decreased by 2.5%, or to 606.5 million rubles.

The number of shipments in the designated period decreased by 5.9%, or to 119.3 thousand units.

In accordance with the results of July 2020 the revenue decreased by 11% compared to July 2019, or to 2 billion rubles, while revenue from port fees in July decreased by 21%, or to 1.4 billion rubles.

The number of serviced vessels from January to July of 2020 decreased by 5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to 71.97 thousand units (including 39.27 thousand of foreign trip vessels (-5%) and 32.7 thousand of coastal vessels (-4%).

In accordance with FSUE “Rosmorport” data, the decrease in the number of ships served is due to a change in the ship turnover structure in the Caucasus seaport, a decrease in cargo turnover in the Big Port St. Petersburg and Novorossiysk seaports, the lack of shipments of passenger cruise ships to the seaport of the Passenger Port St. Petersburg, as well as a decrease in the number of shipments to the Nakhodka, Vostochny and Vladivostok seaports for bunkering. Cargo turnover of Russian seaports from January to July of 2020 decreased by 2.1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, or to 474.77 million tons.

The number of serviced vessels in July 2020 decreased by 15%, or to 13.4 thousand units compared to July 2019 (including 6.3 thousand of foreign trip vessels (-16%) and 7.12 thousand of coastal vessels (-15%). The volume of loading and unloading operations in the country's seaports in July 2020 decreased by 14.4% compared to July of the previous year, or to 64.1 million tons, in particular, the transshipment of bulk cargo decreased by 29.4%, or to 28.55 million tons. The transshipment of dry goods, on the contrary, increased by 3%, or to 35.55 million tons.