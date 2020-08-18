  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 18 11:40

    Marine Rescue Service to build ferry-passenger berth in Ugolnye Kopi (Chukotka)

    FSBI “Marine Rescue Service” is preparing for the construction of a ferry-passenger berth in the Ugolnye Kopi village (Chukotka Autonomous Okrug) by order of FSUE “Rosmorport”. The project, which is planned to be completed in the fall of 2021, provides for the construction of freight, passenger/freight and passenger berths, Rosmorport says in its press release.

    At the moment, a 100-ton crawler crane, a soil compactor for compacting rock soil at the berth base, a vibratory driver and other construction equipment have been delivered to the site of the future ferry complex. Construction town and construction site are being installed, the sunken pontoon is being dismantled in the area of​ the future berth and the rock soil, which will be in the berth base, is imported.

    The construction of the berth is included in the "Development of the transport system" state program on behalf of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. It will ensure the safety of maritime traffic through the Anadyr estuary along the route Anadyr – Ugolnye Kopi village. Today in the navigation period along the route Anadyr – Ugolnye Kopi village passengers and vehicles are transported by helicopters, as well as by hovercrafts and barges, while the left bank is not equipped for their loading and unloading.

    Together with the construction of berths, a slope-type coastal reinforcement with a total length of 155.7 m will be created, and dredging activities will be carried out in the quay apron with a volume of 3.7 thousand cubic meters. At the same time, construction of a one-story administrative building and a checkpoint will be carried out.

    The planned cargo turnover will amount to 6,000 units of wheeled vehicles per year:
    - 4,200 cars;
    - 1,800 trucks.
    The passenger turnover is 20 thousand people per year.

    It is also expected that transportation across the estuary will be carried out by an ice-class vessel. Besides, FSUE “Rosmorport” is considering a proposal of the subject of the Russian Federation in the field of design and construction of a cargo and passenger berth on the right bank of the Anadyr Bay.

