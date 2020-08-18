2020 August 18 11:18

USCG medevacs fallen hiker near Hoh, WA

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew medevaced a hiker Sunday in Olympic National Park near Hoh.



At 5:30 p.m., watchstanders at Sector Puget Sound were notified of the fallen hiker and directed the aircrew to respond. A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy on scene reported the hiker had fallen approximately 100 feet.



The aircrew hoisted the hiker into the helicopter shortly after 7 p.m. before transporting him to awaiting personnel at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles.



The middle-aged male hiker was reportedly responsive and in stable condition upon arrival.



The Coast Guard encourages mariners and hikers to remain aware of their surroundings at all times. Whether at sea or on land, it is also recommended all persons maintain a reliable means of communication so that emergency responders can be notified in case of emergency.