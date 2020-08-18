2020 August 18 10:17

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 7M’2020

Handling of liquid bulk cargo is rising, dry bulk cargo – decreasing

In January-July 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 34.58 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of oil products grew by 17% to 6.57 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 9% to 4.49 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 3% to 7.02 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – down 16% to 633,700 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 28% to 163,600 tonnes including 152,700 tonnes of timber (-35%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 6%, year-on-year, to 1,237,845 TEUs.



In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.