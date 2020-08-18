  The version for the print

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 7M’2020

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo is rising, dry bulk cargo – decreasing

    In January-July 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 34.58 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of oil products grew by 17% to 6.57 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 9% to 4.49 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 3% to 7.02 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – down 16% to 633,700 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 28% to 163,600 tonnes including 152,700 tonnes of timber (-35%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 6%, year-on-year, to 1,237,845 TEUs.

    In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.

    Port of Saint-Petersburg                      TOTAL:

    34,422.0

    35,100.9

    34,580.6

    99%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    4,911.6

    4,943.4

    4,499.4

    91%

     

    Ore

    439.4

    431.3

    532.3

    123%

     

    Coal, coke

    163.6

    145.5

    39.1

    27%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    4,306.2

    4,342.6

    3,844.0

    89%

     

    Other

    2.4

    24.0

    84.1

    up 3.5 times

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    187.9

    226.8

    163.6

    72%

     

    Grain

    161.4

    199.9

    105.5

    53%

     

    Other

    26.6

    27.0

    58.1

    up 2.2 times

     

    TIMBER

    178.0

    234.4

    152.7

    65%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    7,993.8

    7,271.0

    7,024.8

    97%

     

    Ferrous metal

    3,711.2

    3,089.6

    3,262.3

    106%

     

    Non-ferrous metal

    800.2

    843.6

    595.9

    71%

     

    Metal scrap

    1,106.8

    946.2

    993.5

    105%

     

    Packaged

    726.6

    912.3

    929.4

    102%

     

    Reefer

    744.7

    684.6

    581.1

    85%

     

    including fish

    179.1

    152.8

    109.1

    71%

     

    Other

    904.3

    794.8

    662.6

    83%

     

    CONTAINERS

    15,127.6

    16,045.3

    15,532.7

    97%

     

    Total teus

    1,257,719

    1,322,492

    1,237,845

    94%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    168,953

    165,234

    160,502

    97%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    1.2

    25.4

    0.6

    2%

     

    RO-RO

    836.2

    750.7

    633.7

    84%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    5,185.7

    5,603.9

    6,573.1

    117%

     

    Oil products

    5,185.7

    5,603.9

    6,573.1
