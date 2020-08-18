-
2020 August 18 10:17
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 7M’2020
Handling of liquid bulk cargo is rising, dry bulk cargo – decreasing
In January-July 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 34.58 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of oil products grew by 17% to 6.57 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 9% to 4.49 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 3% to 7.02 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – down 16% to 633,700 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 28% to 163,600 tonnes including 152,700 tonnes of timber (-35%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 6%, year-on-year, to 1,237,845 TEUs.
In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2018
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
2020 vs 2019
Port of Saint-Petersburg TOTAL:
34,422.0
35,100.9
34,580.6
99%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
4,911.6
4,943.4
4,499.4
91%
Ore
439.4
431.3
532.3
123%
Coal, coke
163.6
145.5
39.1
27%
Mineral fertilizers
4,306.2
4,342.6
3,844.0
89%
Other
2.4
24.0
84.1
up 3.5 times
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
187.9
226.8
163.6
72%
Grain
161.4
199.9
105.5
53%
Other
26.6
27.0
58.1
up 2.2 times
TIMBER
178.0
234.4
152.7
65%
GENERAL CARGO including:
7,993.8
7,271.0
7,024.8
97%
Ferrous metal
3,711.2
3,089.6
3,262.3
106%
Non-ferrous metal
800.2
843.6
595.9
71%
Metal scrap
1,106.8
946.2
993.5
105%
Packaged
726.6
912.3
929.4
102%
Reefer
744.7
684.6
581.1
85%
including fish
179.1
152.8
109.1
71%
Other
904.3
794.8
662.6
83%
CONTAINERS
15,127.6
16,045.3
15,532.7
97%
Total teus
1,257,719
1,322,492
1,237,845
94%
including refrigerated containers:
168,953
165,234
160,502
97%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
1.2
25.4
0.6
2%
RO-RO
836.2
750.7
633.7
84%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
5,185.7
5,603.9
6,573.1
117%
Oil products
5,185.7
5,603.9
6,573.1
