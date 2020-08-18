2020 August 18 09:50

Ships of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla arrived in Baku to participate in Sea Cup 2020 international competition

Small artillery ships Makhachkala and Astrakhan, as well as the rescue tug SB-738 of the Caspian flotilla arrived in the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the city of Baku - to participate in the international competition for maritime training among the crews of surface ships Sea Cup in the framework of the International Army Games 2020. The Russian Federation will be represented by the small artillery ship Makhachkala, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The solemn meeting of the ships participating in the competition was held at the Puta naval base of the Navy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At the pier, the team of the Russian Federation was met by representatives of the Azerbaijan Navy, the Russian Embassy, as well as the country's creative teams.

The Sea Cup 2020 competition will be held at the Puta Naval Base of the Azerbaijan Republic. The opening ceremony will take place on August 24.

During the period of the competition, the sailors will have to show their skills in performing artillery fires against sea and air targets, anchoring and mooring barrel, rescue training, as well as in the fight for the survivability of the ship.