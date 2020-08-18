  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 18 09:32

    Crude oil prices retreat

    Oil prices fell by 0.22%-0.33%

    As of August 18 (07:58 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 0.22% to $45.27 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.33% to $42.75 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    Then on June 6, 2020 the organization agreed to extend oil production curbs by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

    The markets are waiting for OPEC+ meeting scheduled for this week.

2020 August 18

18:19 USCG: Response to diesel release on Plum Island continues
18:13 Latvia's new grain harvest shipped from port of Riga to Saudi Arabia
17:55 Oboronlogistics carries oversized cargo by its Ambal ferry
17:36 Carnival identifies ransomware incident
17:24 Hapag-Lloyd announces new restriction for the acceptance of waste cargo in China
17:04 CMA CGM Group announces GRR for Asia to East Africa, South Africa & the Indian Ocean trades
16:51 Chartwell and BAR crew transfer vessel for U.S. offshore wind segment receives AiP from ABS
16:41 Gasum: LNG bunkering sales increase at Rotterdam
16:34 The effects of the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations on Finnlines passenger traffic
16:28 BIMCO and ICS prepare for new Seafarer Report
16:05 Throughput of port Vyborg in 7M’2020 fell by 43% Y-o-Y
15:42 Shoreside test run of BOLT, first rollercoaster at sea aboard Carnival’s new Mardi Gras
15:19 Throughput of port Primorsk in 7M’2020 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
15:16 CMA CGM announces rate restoration on Asia - West Africa services
14:55 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 7M’2020 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
14:34 Carnival Corporation announces cash ballance
14:21 Turkish shipyard bags its record shipbuilding contract ever
13:59 Voyages of Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner cancelled for 2020
13:37 MAIB releases Thea II and Svitzer Josephine report
13:12 Rosmorport establishes railway ferry traffic on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
12:46 Port of Ust-Luga throughput declined by 1% in 7M’2020
12:23 Altera Infrastructure held triple ship naming ceremony
12:01 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees decreased by 6% to RUB 11.8 billion in 7M’2020
11:40 Marine Rescue Service to build ferry-passenger berth in Ugolnye Kopi (Chukotka)
11:18 USCG medevacs fallen hiker near Hoh, WA
10:44 ZIMGuard™ - AI-based system developed by ZIM detects misdeclarations
10:17 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg declined by 1% in 7M’2020
09:50 Ships of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla arrived in Baku to participate in Sea Cup 2020 international competition
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 18
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of August 17

2020 August 17

18:13 DNV GL served as Independent Engineer for the disposition of KKR’s 33.33% equity stake in Acciona Energía Internacional
18:11 Davie makes history with return of Royal Canadian Navy frigates
18:07 Launching the SunStone expedition vessel 'Ocean Explorer'
17:54 World's largest construction vessel calls at North Sea Port
17:51 LISCR increases leadership team in response to fleet growth
17:32 Siemens Gamesa bolsters its service portfolio in North America by securing 184-MW, 10-year service deal for two Senvion project sites
17:18 USCG interdicts 16 migrants 14 miles east of Haulover Inlet
17:03 Floatel announces the Forbearance Agreement extension
17:00 Seaports of Kazakhstan handled over 3.4 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’20
16:41 Cammell Laird bolsters safety and sustainability expertise with new senior appointments
16:25 Seven warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet to be presented at Army 2020 International Military-Technical Forum in Vladivostok
16:07 Brodosplit Shipyards hosts a steel-cutting ceremony for coastal patrol ships
16:04 MV Glen Sannox in dry dock on major step to completion
15:28 Coast Guard rescues 6 from overturned vessel
15:26 Blount Boats contracted to build replacement vessel for the Maryland Dep't of Natural Resources
15:03 Berths of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet base to undergo modernization
14:42 Equinor implements its Share saving plan
13:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 12,102 pmt
13:37 Beach clean-up at Dubai waterfront receives an appreciation certificate
13:14 ZAO “SMM” completes transportation of cranes by Northern Sea Route
12:50 BC Ferries’ President & CEO issues statement regarding eligibility for safe restart funding
12:27 USCG, SCDHEC respond to diesel release on Plum Island
12:05 FESCO moved six E-RTG cranes between Global Ports terminals
11:46 MPA releases Sungapore shipping circular
11:23 Plaquemines Port announces signing of LOI to develop container terminal in Plaquemines Parish
10:43 IMO assists efforts to prevent an oil spill from FSO Safer
10:18 Crew tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore
10:08 Port of Gdynia expands its hinterland
09:44 Port of Helsinki throughput in 7M’2019 fell by 8.3% to 7.7 million tonnes