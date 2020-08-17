  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 17 17:51

    LISCR increases leadership team in response to fleet growth

    The Liberian Registry is the fastest growing ship registry in the world, having grown almost 12% in the last 12 months. To keep pace with this great growth, the Liberian Registry has augmented its leadership team. The Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) has added to its ranks Mr. Thomas Klenum as Senior Vice President of Maritime Operations, and Mr. Reynaldo Garibaldi as Senior Vice President of Maritime Operations and South America. Both are veteran industry experts and bring decades of experience to the Registry.

    Mr. Klenum, based at the Registry’s headquarters, is in charge of the Regulations and Standards, Investigations, and Fleet Security and Certifications Divisions. Mr. Klenum joins the headquarters team after spending the last six years within the Registry and its group of companies in Europe. While in that role, he served as Technical Director and represented Liberia at IMO, spearheaded many technical projects, and represented the Registry in numerous industry forums globally. This follows a twenty-year career as a senior executive in Lloyds Register where he was General Manager and Principal Surveyor in the UK, Denmark, and China.

    Working closely with him is Mr. Garibaldi, who will divide his time between the headquarters office and the Registry’s Panama branch.

    With over 25 years of experience, he started off his career as a deck officer before coming ashore and working for the Panamanian Maritime Authority, 10 years of which were spent in their New York office. While there, he was a surveyor a PSC specialist, attended IMO committees and subcommittees, was integral in the implementation of ISM and ISPS, and led major casualty investigations, and held the rank of Chief of Navigation and Maritime Safety after acting as IMO auditor and Technical Manager.
    Captain David Pascoe, Executive Vice President, Maritime Operations and Standards Division says: “We are very fortunate to have such experienced and highly skilled senior professionals join our already very strong team. Thomas and Reynaldo joining us greatly enhances our ability to safely manage an ever-growing fleet and allows us to be at the forefront of fleet quality, safety, and international compliance.”

    Chief Operating Officer of LISCR, Alfonso Castillero states: “An organization is only as good as its people, and we are truly honored to be an organization with great people, and truly experienced industry professionals. Thomas and Reynaldo each bring such a unique skillset to the flag, and I know that our clients will directly benefit from having them on the team. They join an already deep team of true shipping experts. We don’t have bureaucrats, but people with realsea experience, industry experience, and the know-how to ensure our fleet is safe, compliant, and our clients get the exact service they need.”

    Castillero continues: “Adding Thomas and Reynaldo was needed for many reasons, one of which is due to our huge growth. Since July 2019, Liberia has grown by over 18 million Gross Tons, that’s almost 12% in one year. This is in contrast to the other large flags who only managed a little over 3% growth. With this growth comes the need to augment the team to ensure fleet safety, and service delivery. To achieve this, we found the best and added them to our senior team. The shipping industry has always known Liberia, and its staff, to be the best, and this reputation only continues with these two high caliber professionals.”

    This announcement closely follows the establishment of the Liberian Registry’s LNG and Offshore leadership, the opening of offices in Oslo, Imabari, and Houston, and the appointment of key Regional Compliance Managers in United States ports.

    The Liberian Registry has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the highest levels of responsive and innovative service to owners. Moreover, it has a well-deserved reputation for supporting international legislation designed to maintain and improve the safety and effectiveness of the shipping industry and protection of the marine environment.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 17

18:13 DNV GL served as Independent Engineer for the disposition of KKR’s 33.33% equity stake in Acciona Energía Internacional
18:11 Davie makes history with return of Royal Canadian Navy frigates
18:07 Launching the SunStone expedition vessel 'Ocean Explorer'
17:54 World's largest construction vessel calls at North Sea Port
17:51 LISCR increases leadership team in response to fleet growth
17:32 Siemens Gamesa bolsters its service portfolio in North America by securing 184-MW, 10-year service deal for two Senvion project sites
17:18 USCG interdicts 16 migrants 14 miles east of Haulover Inlet
17:03 Floatel announces the Forbearance Agreement extension
17:00 Seaports of Kazakhstan handled over 3.4 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’20
16:41 Cammell Laird bolsters safety and sustainability expertise with new senior appointments
16:25 Seven warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet to be presented at Army 2020 International Military-Technical Forum in Vladivostok
16:07 Brodosplit Shipyards hosts a steel-cutting ceremony for coastal patrol ships
16:04 MV Glen Sannox in dry dock on major step to completion
15:28 Coast Guard rescues 6 from overturned vessel
15:26 Blount Boats contracted to build replacement vessel for the Maryland Dep't of Natural Resources
15:03 Berths of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet base to undergo modernization
14:42 Equinor implements its Share saving plan
13:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 12,102 pmt
13:37 Beach clean-up at Dubai waterfront receives an appreciation certificate
13:14 ZAO “SMM” completes transportation of cranes by Northern Sea Route
12:50 BC Ferries’ President & CEO issues statement regarding eligibility for safe restart funding
12:27 USCG, SCDHEC respond to diesel release on Plum Island
12:05 FESCO moved six E-RTG cranes between Global Ports terminals
11:46 MPA releases Sungapore shipping circular
11:23 Plaquemines Port announces signing of LOI to develop container terminal in Plaquemines Parish
10:43 IMO assists efforts to prevent an oil spill from FSO Safer
10:18 Crew tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore
10:08 Port of Gdynia expands its hinterland
09:44 Port of Helsinki throughput in 7M’2019 fell by 8.3% to 7.7 million tonnes
09:26 Crude oil prices grow amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of August 14
08:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 17

2020 August 16

16:28 Hapag-Lloyd revises the Tri-Axle Chassis Surcharge
14:21 Fugro awarded crosswind site investigation contract for Hollandse Kust (NOORD) offshore wind farm
13:17 Xodus launches major floating offshore wind study
12:49 120 tonnes of bollard pull: SCHOTTEL to propel Med Marine-built salvage tug for Kenya Ports Authority
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd increases ocean rates on East Asia-North Europe and Mediterranean service

2020 August 15

15:12 USCG rescues swimmer near Dauphin Island, Alabama
13:38 BAE Systems secures USMC contract to develop a prototype design for Wargaming Center in Virginia
12:08 Shipbuilders Council announces 2020 Shipyard Safety Awards
11:43 Matson, Matson Logistics, Span Alaska rated among top freight transportation companies
11:38 Aker Solutions ASA: minutes from extraordinary general meeting
10:49 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts in the Atlantic region
10:18 Hapag-Lloyd increases ocean rates for Turkey to East Asia trades

2020 August 14

18:27 RS updates requirements for ship technical documentation
18:15 Boston Ship Repair secures Navy's $16,5M contract for T-AO 193
18:05 RS introduces Guidelines on Fatigue Assessment of Ships
17:46 Ukrainian port of Skadovsk opens grain season
17:23 Heerema's SSCV Sleipnir breaks own record with 10100 mT jacket lift
17:03 Diamond S Shipping Inc. reports 2Q 2020 results
16:59 NIBULON hits new records in 2020/21 marketing year
16:40 H1’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port is flat Y-o-Y
16:18 Robert Socha joins Conrad Shipyard’s senior management team
15:54 Rosneft’s 1H 2020 hydrocarbon production fell by 7% YoY
15:35 Aker Carbon Capture AS and Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS – contemplated private placement and listing on Merkur Market
15:11 DOF Rederi AS sold vessels with YB 1983/2020
14:49 Port of LA to work with California manufacturers and technology association under new agreement
14:22 Transshipment of Angara launchpad components underway at Sovetskaya Gavan port
13:46 NCSP joins national project to improve workforce productivity
13:24 First of six new US Navy tugboats features integrated Furuno Marine Electronics