2020 August 17 17:03

Floatel announces the Forbearance Agreement extension

Keppel Corporation Limited (the “Company”) refers to (a) the Company’s announcements on 15 April 2020, 19 May 2020, 1 July 2020 and 30 July 2020 on Floatel International Ltd’s (“Floatel”) announcements regarding standstill and discussions with its secured financial creditors, and (b) Floatel’s update announcement dated 16 August 2020, a copy of which is annexed to this announcement (“Floatel Update Announcement”).



Floatel has announced the extension of the Forbearance Agreement (as defined in the Floatel Update Announcement) to 31 August 2020.



The Company will continue to monitor developments and make the necessary disclosures as

appropriate.