  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 17 17:00

    Seaports of Kazakhstan handled over 3.4 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’20

    In January-July 2020, seaports of Kazakhstan handled over 3.4 million tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year, says Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the reporting period, container throughput grew by 16%, year-on-year, to 17,079 units.

    Commercial fleet of Kazakhstan carried 1.32 million tonnes of cargo between the ports on the Caspian Sea including 7,910 containers by the Aktau-Baku feeder line.

    In the first half of the year, transportation by inland water ways surged by 65.8% to 845,100 tonnes including 138,000 tones of cargo bound for Russia.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 17

18:13 DNV GL served as Independent Engineer for the disposition of KKR’s 33.33% equity stake in Acciona Energía Internacional
18:11 Davie makes history with return of Royal Canadian Navy frigates
18:07 Launching the SunStone expedition vessel 'Ocean Explorer'
17:54 World's largest construction vessel calls at North Sea Port
17:51 LISCR increases leadership team in response to fleet growth
17:32 Siemens Gamesa bolsters its service portfolio in North America by securing 184-MW, 10-year service deal for two Senvion project sites
17:18 USCG interdicts 16 migrants 14 miles east of Haulover Inlet
17:03 Floatel announces the Forbearance Agreement extension
17:00 Seaports of Kazakhstan handled over 3.4 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’20
16:41 Cammell Laird bolsters safety and sustainability expertise with new senior appointments
16:25 Seven warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet to be presented at Army 2020 International Military-Technical Forum in Vladivostok
16:07 Brodosplit Shipyards hosts a steel-cutting ceremony for coastal patrol ships
16:04 MV Glen Sannox in dry dock on major step to completion
15:28 Coast Guard rescues 6 from overturned vessel
15:26 Blount Boats contracted to build replacement vessel for the Maryland Dep't of Natural Resources
15:03 Berths of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet base to undergo modernization
14:42 Equinor implements its Share saving plan
13:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 12,102 pmt
13:37 Beach clean-up at Dubai waterfront receives an appreciation certificate
13:14 ZAO “SMM” completes transportation of cranes by Northern Sea Route
12:50 BC Ferries’ President & CEO issues statement regarding eligibility for safe restart funding
12:27 USCG, SCDHEC respond to diesel release on Plum Island
12:05 FESCO moved six E-RTG cranes between Global Ports terminals
11:46 MPA releases Sungapore shipping circular
11:23 Plaquemines Port announces signing of LOI to develop container terminal in Plaquemines Parish
10:43 IMO assists efforts to prevent an oil spill from FSO Safer
10:18 Crew tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore
10:08 Port of Gdynia expands its hinterland
09:44 Port of Helsinki throughput in 7M’2019 fell by 8.3% to 7.7 million tonnes
09:26 Crude oil prices grow amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of August 14
08:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 17

2020 August 16

16:28 Hapag-Lloyd revises the Tri-Axle Chassis Surcharge
14:21 Fugro awarded crosswind site investigation contract for Hollandse Kust (NOORD) offshore wind farm
13:17 Xodus launches major floating offshore wind study
12:49 120 tonnes of bollard pull: SCHOTTEL to propel Med Marine-built salvage tug for Kenya Ports Authority
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd increases ocean rates on East Asia-North Europe and Mediterranean service

2020 August 15

15:12 USCG rescues swimmer near Dauphin Island, Alabama
13:38 BAE Systems secures USMC contract to develop a prototype design for Wargaming Center in Virginia
12:08 Shipbuilders Council announces 2020 Shipyard Safety Awards
11:43 Matson, Matson Logistics, Span Alaska rated among top freight transportation companies
11:38 Aker Solutions ASA: minutes from extraordinary general meeting
10:49 DOF Subsea awarded multiple contracts in the Atlantic region
10:18 Hapag-Lloyd increases ocean rates for Turkey to East Asia trades

2020 August 14

18:27 RS updates requirements for ship technical documentation
18:15 Boston Ship Repair secures Navy's $16,5M contract for T-AO 193
18:05 RS introduces Guidelines on Fatigue Assessment of Ships
17:46 Ukrainian port of Skadovsk opens grain season
17:23 Heerema's SSCV Sleipnir breaks own record with 10100 mT jacket lift
17:03 Diamond S Shipping Inc. reports 2Q 2020 results
16:59 NIBULON hits new records in 2020/21 marketing year
16:40 H1’2020 throughput of Taganrog Sea Commercial Port is flat Y-o-Y
16:18 Robert Socha joins Conrad Shipyard’s senior management team
15:54 Rosneft’s 1H 2020 hydrocarbon production fell by 7% YoY
15:35 Aker Carbon Capture AS and Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS – contemplated private placement and listing on Merkur Market
15:11 DOF Rederi AS sold vessels with YB 1983/2020
14:49 Port of LA to work with California manufacturers and technology association under new agreement
14:22 Transshipment of Angara launchpad components underway at Sovetskaya Gavan port
13:46 NCSP joins national project to improve workforce productivity
13:24 First of six new US Navy tugboats features integrated Furuno Marine Electronics