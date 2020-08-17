2020 August 17 17:00

Seaports of Kazakhstan handled over 3.4 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’20

In January-July 2020, seaports of Kazakhstan handled over 3.4 million tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year, says Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the reporting period, container throughput grew by 16%, year-on-year, to 17,079 units.

Commercial fleet of Kazakhstan carried 1.32 million tonnes of cargo between the ports on the Caspian Sea including 7,910 containers by the Aktau-Baku feeder line.

In the first half of the year, transportation by inland water ways surged by 65.8% to 845,100 tonnes including 138,000 tones of cargo bound for Russia.