  • 2020 August 17 16:04

    MV Glen Sannox in dry dock on major step to completion

    MV Glen Sannox, the first of two dual fuel vessels being built at Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) Ltd, has been moved to dry dock in Greenock to undergo a planned schedule of remedial work.  The dry dock period is a major step in Ferguson’s revised programme to complete the two public sector vessels.

    MV Glen Sannox requires a remediation package of work, including replacement of the bulbous bow, paint repair, removal of marine growth from the vessel hull, and other work.

    The repairs and rework were identified during the review of the condition of the two dual fuel vessels, conducted after the shipyard went into administration in August 2019, and are included in the programme review board report published in December 2019.

    Tim Hair, turnaround director at Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) Ltd, said:

    “This is a key milestone in the recovery programme for the dual fuel vessels.  Some work has been carried out on MV Glen Sannox at the shipyard, but the dry dock period is important because it will bring the vessel up to a condition that will allow us to move forward in earnest with the vessel completion plan.

    “It is also another clear sign of recovery for the shipyard business and comes only weeks after the launch of a steel barge for a customer in the offshore oil and marine sector.

    “Obviously, the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has impacted activity at the shipyard, but our workforce has been returning to outdoor working since the end of June and we are operating effectively with social distancing controls in place.”

    MV Glen Sannox is scheduled to return to the Ferguson shipyard at the end of August.

