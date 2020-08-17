2020 August 17 16:41

Cammell Laird bolsters safety and sustainability expertise with new senior appointments

For the first time, HSEQ will be headed up across both Cammell Laird and Atlantic and Peninsular Marine Services, with directorship being assumed by Kevin Peart – who retains his role as Group HSEQ Director of A&P Group.



As Group HSEQ Director for Cammell Laird and Atlantic and Peninsular Marine Services, Kevin will be tasked with ensuring that successful HSEQ initiatives are managed and replicated across both entities, enabling consistent delivery and continuous improvement. Kevin will be supported at Cammell Laird by Steve Gibney, who will act as Interim Director of HSEQ at the Merseyside site, aiding with the ongoing review of HSEQ operations.



Helping Kevin and Steve to deliver Cammell Laird’s health, safety, environmental and wellbeing objectives and adding another layer of specialist knowledge to the HSEQ function, is new recruit Sandra Coyne.



Sandra, who joins the business from environmental services company, Olleco, will spearhead Cammell Laird’s mission to achieve sector-leading sustainability



Sandra has over twenty years’ experience in the environmental industry and has worked on projects across the globe. As Cammell Laird’s Senior Environmental Adviser she will focus on enabling the shipyard to become a recognised, environmentally sustainable business. Her role will help to ensure that Cammell Laird operates in a sustainable manner, designed to protect the environment on a local, national and international scale.



Commenting on the new appointments, David McGinley, Chief Executive Officer Cammell Laird Shiprepairers and Shipbuilders Ltd and Atlantic & Peninsula Marine Services said, “As the business continues to transition to a vision of operational excellence, we are bolstering our expert team further and bringing in additional specialist depth. By growing the team in this way, we will enable knowledge transfer from our specialists to the wider HSEQ and operational teams in the longer term.



“Between them, our HSEQ team members possess years of expertise and experience that will support us in delivering above and beyond what our customers and stakeholders expect in terms of health, safety and sustainability.”